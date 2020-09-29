Govee’s mini Bluetooth thermometer/hygrometer drops to just $11 at Amazon

- Sep. 29th 2020 4:51 pm ET

0

Govee US (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Bluetooth Thermometer/Hygrometer for $10.99 Prime shipped with the code 4MBBLIMV at checkout. Down more than 30%, today’s deal is among the best that we’ve tracked and is the lowest available. Offering Bluetooth connectivity, this wireless thermometer/hygrometer connects to your phone to display the temperature and humidity in your house. This can provide crucial data if you’re wondering why your home is as hot or cool as it feels, as heightened (or lowered) humidity can play a role in your home’s internal climate. Plus, the ultra-compact size makes it super simple to place anywhere in your home. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you don’t mind ditching the smartphone connectivity, as well as the humidity detection, then we’ve got a more budget-friendly solution for you. The AcuRite Digital Thermometer mounts to a window to let you know the outdoor temperature at $9.50 Prime shipped.

Looking to make your home a bit smarter? The Kangaroo water + climate sensor lets you know what’s going on within your house. It can detect moisture as well as temperature changes to trigger events within your smart home, all for just $30. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

Govee Bluetooth Thermometer/Hygrometer features:

  • Easily monitor temperature and humidity data in real-time on the Govee Home app using Bluetooth. 328ft connecting distance (no obstacles) allows you to quickly monitor temp and humidity remotely from anywhere in your home. (Not WiFi Version)
  • With a built-in Swiss-made sensor, our temp humidity monitor offers more accurate and precise tracking data than other brands. Temperature is accurate within ±0.54℉, and humidity is ±3%RH (Calibration is supported). Gives you reliable data that you can trust.
  • Our temperature sensor uploads data to the Govee Home app when connected to the app via Bluetooth. Alerts will be sent to the app immediately when data goes out of the preset range. Export data in CSV format to your phone so you can easily keep track.

