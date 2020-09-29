Lands’ End takes 40% off sitewide + deals from just $14: Jeans, more

Lands’ End takes up to 40% off full-price styles and up to 75% off sale items with promo code BREEZY at checkout. Update your fall style with deals on jeans, flannel shirts, outerwear, accessories, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $75 or more. For men, the Classic Squall Jacket will be a go-to for years to come. Originally priced at $100, however during the sale you can find it for $60. This jacket is available in twelve versatile color options and is wind as well as water-proof. It also has reflective details to keep you visible in low light. With over 800 reviews from Lands’ End customers, this style is rated 4.3/5 stars. Best of all, you can also personalize this jacket with a monogram for just $8. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

