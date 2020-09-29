Lands’ End takes 40% off sitewide + deals from just $14: Jeans, more

- Sep. 29th 2020 3:05 pm ET

0

Lands’ End takes up to 40% off full-price styles and up to 75% off sale items with promo code BREEZY at checkout. Update your fall style with deals on jeans, flannel shirts, outerwear, accessories, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $75 or more. For men, the Classic Squall Jacket will be a go-to for years to come. Originally priced at $100, however during the sale you can find it for $60. This jacket is available in twelve versatile color options and is wind as well as water-proof. It also has reflective details to keep you visible in low light. With over 800 reviews from Lands’ End customers, this style is rated 4.3/5 stars. Best of all, you can also personalize this jacket with a monogram for just $8. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Timbuk2 49-Hour Sale that’s offering 40% off sitewide and free delivery.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

About the Author