Timbuk2’s 49-Hour Sale takes 40% off sitewide: MacBook backpacks, more

Timbuk2’s 49-Hour Sale takes 40% off sitewide when you apply promo code HURRY40 at checkout. Find great deals on MacBook backpacks, briefcases, tote bags, duffels, accessories, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders over $50. The Parker Commuter Backpack is currently on sale for $131, which is down from its original rate of $219. This backpack can easily fit your 15-inch and it has cushioned shoulder straps to add comfort. It’s also very reflective to keep you visible in low light and highly water-resistant. You can choose from three versatile color options and it’s gender neutral, which means anyone can style this backpack. Rated 4.5/5 stars from Timbuk2 customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Timbuk2.

Our top picks from Timbuk2 include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Levi’s Warehouse Sale that’s offering hundreds of deals from just $9.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!