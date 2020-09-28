Timbuk2’s 49-Hour Sale takes 40% off sitewide: MacBook backpacks, more

- Sep. 28th 2020 3:05 pm ET

0

Timbuk2’s 49-Hour Sale takes 40% off sitewide when you apply promo code HURRY40 at checkout. Find great deals on MacBook backpacks, briefcases, tote bags, duffels, accessories, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders over $50. The Parker Commuter Backpack is currently on sale for $131, which is down from its original rate of $219. This backpack can easily fit your 15-inch and it has cushioned shoulder straps to add comfort. It’s also very reflective to keep you visible in low light and highly water-resistant. You can choose from three versatile color options and it’s gender neutral, which means anyone can style this backpack. Rated 4.5/5 stars from Timbuk2 customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Timbuk2.

Our top picks from Timbuk2 include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Levi’s Warehouse Sale that’s offering hundreds of deals from just $9.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Timbuk2

Timbuk2

About the Author