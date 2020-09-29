ROCCAT is changing up its mouse game with the launch of its “titan optical switch” in the all-new Burst Pro mouse. The Burst Pro is ROCCAT’s first mouse to use the switch, which was recently debuted in the Vulcan Pro and TKL Pro keyboards, offering PC gamers a unique advantage thanks to the “lightning-fast performance” that this new mouse has. According to ROCCAT, it’ll register clicks at “up to 100 times faster than standard mechanical gaming mice,” which could give you a competitive advantage in your favorite games. But that’s now all this mouse does, so keep reading to find out more.

Titan optical switches deliver unparalleled performance in the ROCCAT Burst Pro mouse

Originally debuting in the ROCCAT Vulcan Pro and TLK Pro keyboards, the Titan Optical Switch is the company’s foray into the new frontier of component switches. Using a beam of light and receiver, an optical switch can detect an actuation at up to “100-times faster” than a standard mechanical switch. This can give you a competitive edge in gaming as your mouse could actuate just a hair faster than an opponent, allowing you to get the shot off first.

A new ergonomic shape and translucent honeycomb shell debut with the ROCCAT Burst Pro

While ROCCAT was busy overhauling the entire switch design for its latest mouse, it also took the design back to the roots. Offering a new ergonomic shape crafted from scratch, ROCCAT claims that the Burst Pro is “better than the rest” because of the attention to detail that every aspect of this mouse saw during the design phase.

The translucent honeycomb shell that delivers a lightweight feel while still retaining its solid and rigid build that ROCCAT is known for. Coming in at 68g, the ROCCAT Burst Pro is among the lighter gaming mice out there, even with a full design like it has. Plus, the unique honeycomb shape of the top is the perfect way to showcase RGB lighting through ROCCAT’s AIMO software.

Enjoy a smooth experience thanks to the PhantomFlex cable and heat-treated pure PTFE glides

ROCCAT wanted to ensure that your experience with the new Burst Pro was “near-wireless”, even though it’s tethered to your computer via a cable. That’s where the all-new PhantomFlex cable comes into play, as it’s both pliable and light. According to ROCCAT, it “virtually disappears” during use to “the point that you won’t even know it’s there,” all but eliminating the need for a mouse bungee during gameplay. This is a pretty big claim, and only time will tell if the ROCCAT Burst Pro lives up to it.

On the underside of this mouse, ROCCAT used a “gaming first” heat-treated pure PTFE glide to give these mice a perfectly smooth movement. According to the company, its competition uses untreated PTFE feet in mice, making the heat-treated ones that ROCCAT is using here a step above. Plus, they’re “pre-tuned” which delivers an “incredible glide and smooth mouse movements” right out of the box.

Pricing and availability

The ROCCAT Burst Pro is available for pre-order now at $59.99 from Amazon, Best Buy, and direct. It’s slated to start shipping on October 30.

