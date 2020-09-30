Apple’s 12-inch MacBook Leather Sleeve plunges 55%, now $67.50

- Sep. 30th 2020 12:32 pm ET

$67.50
0

Amazon is offering the Apple 12-inch MacBook Leather Sleeve in Black for $67.43 shipped. That’s $82 off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. If you’ve been on the hunt for a svelte way to tote your your 12-inch MacBook, this sleeve is ready and waiting. It boasts “high-quality European leather” on the outside and “a soft microfiber lining” inside. The way your MacBook slides in ensures your charging port can remain accessible while being stowed in this case. Check out our launch coverage to learn more. While unconfirmed and largely up in the air, rumor has it that the 12-inch MacBook form-factor could reappear as one of the first Apple Silicon macOS notebooks. Read all about this report right here.

A more affordable route worth considering is the AmazonBasics 13-inch Felt Macbook Laptop Sleeve Case for $13.50. It’s not comprised of high-end leather like Apple’s, but it’ll do the trick while looking great to boot. This alternate could shave $54 off today’s spending.

After factoring in today’s savings on the lead deal, you have enough left over to outfit your office with Citizen’s premium Desk Clock. It’s struck a new all-time low of $58.50, making now a great time to give your home office a more high-end appearance. Buyers stand to pocket 28% in savings.

Haven’t had your fill of Apple discounts? Great, because we’ll keep them coming in our handy guide. There you’ll find deals on everything from Apple Watch to iPad. Even better, we scour retailers ranging from Amazon and Walmart to Best Buy and B&H. Swing by to see what’s currently discounted.

Apple 12-inch MacBook Leather Sleeve features:

  • Made by Apple, this sleeve is crafted from high-quality European leather with a soft microfiber lining.
  • The design of this sleeve allows you to charge your MacBook while keeping it protected.
  • Compatible with 12-inch MacBook models.

