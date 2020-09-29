Enrich your office with Citizen’s Desk Clock: $58.50 (All-time low, Save 28%)

Amazon is offering the Citizen Desk Clock (CC1029) for $58.72 shipped. Note: Stock is running low, but more are on the way. Usually you’d pay $75 for this desk clock, allowing this deal to deliver $16 of savings while simultaneously beating the lowest price we have tracked by $5. If you’ve been looking for a way to give your desk a more classy appearance, this Citizen clock is here to save the day. It boasts a silver case and black dial with silver accents. This unit operates using a single AA battery and is backed by a 1-year warranty. Rated 5/5 stars.

Speaking of ways to track the time, did you see the deal we spotted today on Fossil’s Commuter Hybrid Smartwatch? If not, you can still snag it for $77.50. Despite wielding smartwatch capabilities, this hybrid solution offers up 12-month battery life making it a great solution to many of the power hungry alternatives out there.

And if you never want to worry about a battery, let’s not forget about the Fossil Townsman Mechanical Watch. It’s been selling for $219, but right now you can snag it for $75. Quick math will tell you that amounts to 66% in savings. While not a smartwatch, it does deliver a fashionable, worry-free way to tell the time.

Citizen Desk Clock features:

Silver-tone modern clock with black dial and silver-tone accents

Pivots on base

Comes with custom engravable plaque (3” x . 5”)

Requires 1 AA battery, not included

One (1) Year Limited Manufacturer’s

