Enrich your office with Citizen’s Desk Clock: $58.50 (All-time low, Save 28%)

- Sep. 29th 2020 4:54 pm ET

$58.50
0

Amazon is offering the Citizen Desk Clock (CC1029) for $58.72 shipped. Note: Stock is running low, but more are on the way. Usually you’d pay $75 for this desk clock, allowing this deal to deliver $16 of savings while simultaneously beating the lowest price we have tracked by $5. If you’ve been looking for a way to give your desk a more classy appearance, this Citizen clock is here to save the day. It boasts a silver case and black dial with silver accents. This unit operates using a single AA battery and is backed by a 1-year warranty. Rated 5/5 stars.

Speaking of ways to track the time, did you see the deal we spotted today on Fossil’s Commuter Hybrid Smartwatch? If not, you can still snag it for $77.50. Despite wielding smartwatch capabilities, this hybrid solution offers up 12-month battery life making it a great solution to many of the power hungry alternatives out there.

And if you never want to worry about a battery, let’s not forget about the Fossil Townsman Mechanical Watch. It’s been selling for $219, but right now you can snag it for $75. Quick math will tell you that amounts to 66% in savings. While not a smartwatch, it does deliver a fashionable, worry-free way to tell the time.

Citizen Desk Clock features:

  • Silver-tone modern clock with black dial and silver-tone accents
  • Pivots on base
  • Comes with custom engravable plaque (3” x . 5”)
  • Requires 1 AA battery, not included
  • One (1) Year Limited Manufacturer’s

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$58.50
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Citizen

About the Author