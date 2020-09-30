AuraGlow LED Teeth Whitening Kit Gold Box deals from $16.50 (Up to 30% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, AuraGlow via Amazon is offering up to 30% off its teeth whitening products. You can score the AuraGlow LED Teeth Whitening Kit for $29.95 shipped. Although, the price drops to $26.96 if you opt for Subscribe & Save. Just remember to cancel the sub afterwards if you don’t want regular deliveries. Typically $49 or so at Amazon, today’s offer is as much as 45% in savings and the best we can find. This is a great way to refresh your smile for the upcoming holidays. Along with the included mouth tray, LED array, safe-for-enamel teeth whitening gel, and storage case, you simply use it for 30-minutes a day to remove “stains from coffee, wine, soda, tea, smoking and more.” Rated 4+ stars from over 19,000 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

If you’re looking to give the AuraGlow teeth whitening system a try, today is a great time to jump in. Not only are we seeing Gold Box pricing on the kit above, but the AuraGlow Teeth Whitening Gel Syringe Refill Pack is also on sale for $16.45 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This pack adds an additional 30 treatments to your whitening kit and also carries solid reviews.

More on the AuraGlow LED Teeth Whitening Kit:

Teeth whitening kit includes accelerator light that speeds up the whitening process. LED light contains 5 bulbs for more power and has a built-in timer with beeper so you can easily keep track of your whitening session time.

Kit includes (2) 5mL teeth whitening gel syringes, containing 35% carbamide peroxide and a total of 20+ whitening treatments. Gel is made in USA, gluten-free, kosher, safe for enamel and produces no tooth sensitivity.

Mouth tray requires no molding or boiling, which means tray fits any mouth and allows you to whiten the top and bottom teeth at the same time comfortably.

