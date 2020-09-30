Eddie Bauer’s new fall footwear just launched with tons of styles for the whole family. Keep your feet warm with new styles of boots, slippers, sneakers, and more. Eddie Bauer’s footwear starts with prices at $25 and goes up to $119 for select boots. Plus, there’s free shipping on orders of $75, and Adventure Reward Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks from Eddie Bauer’s fall footwear and be sure to check out our guide to Sperry’s new fall boots here.

Eddie Bauer’s Fall Styles for Men

One of our top picks from Eddie Bauer’s new fall footwear is the Storm Slip-On Sneaker priced at $70. This casual must-have has a wool-blend fabric that’s breathable to help keep you warm and comfortable. You can choose from two versatile color options, and it has a rigid outsole to grip the ground to give you traction. I also love that you can style the sneakers with jeans, khakis, or joggers alike for an array of looks.

Another style for fall that will become a go-to in your wardrobe is the men’s Severson Cloudline Boot. These boots are extremely versatile to wear during fall outings or hiking, too. They can be dressed up or down seamlessly, and they’re waterproof. Designed to promote comfort, these shoes have arch support and a cushioned insole. Plus, they’re currently marked down to $105, which is $45 off the original rate.

Women’s styles from Eddie Bauer

The women’s new Storm Slides feature a suede leather fabric that features a Scotchguard coating to protect against moisture. This is an excellent way to keep your shoes looking nice throughout the season, and it has a sherpa lining to keep your feet nice and toasty. They’re also lightweight to promote comfort and come in two color options. Plus, the slip-on design will get you out of your door in a breeze.

Hiking boots are very trendy for women this fall and are highly functional. Eddie Bauer’s K-6 Fur Boots were designed to be breathable, moisture-wicking, waterproof, and have arch support. I really like that you can style the boots with leggings or jeans alike and dress them up or down. Plus, the pop of fur peaks out of the top and at the laces adds an elevated look. You can also find them currently on sale for $161, which is down from its original rate of $230.

