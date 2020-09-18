Sperry launched its Fall Boot Guide with an array of styles to step into cooler weather. There are over 110 new boots to choose from for the whole family. Prices range from $60 to $185 for select dress styles. The majority of the boots are great for everyday wear and are functional for fall outings too. Better yet, Sperry has free shipping on all orders. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks and you will want to check out our latest guide to L.L. Bean’s new fall footwear.

Men’s Sperry Fall Styles

Inside Sperry’s new Fall Boot Guide you can find nearly 50 styles for men. One of the most notable is the Saltwater Duck Boot that’s waterproof, stylish, and functional. These shoes were designed with a specific outsole to promote traction during rain and they have a flexible leather to promote comfort. They’re priced at $130 and come in several color options.

Another top style for men is the Sperry Gold Cup Authentic Chukka Boots. This style is very versatile to dress up or down with jeans and dress pants. It features shock-absorbing properties and a cushioned insole to help give you all-day comfort. These boots are already rated 4.8/5 stars from Sperry customers and are priced at $185.

Sperry’s Fall Boot Guide for Women

Elevate your fall fashion with an array of boots from Sperry. For women, one of the top styles is the Saltwater Heel Leather Duck Boots for $130. The heel makes these boots very flattering and gives a regular duck boot a sophisticated look. This style will pair nicely with all of your jeans or leggings for fall and you can choose from four versatile color options.

If you’re heading out into the rain, the Saltwater Tall Nylon Duck Boots are another great option. These boots have a trendy quilted detailing as well as leather details that make them look luxurious. This style would look adorable with jeans and your favorite fall vest and perfect for outdoor adventures. Priced at $150, these boots will be a staple in your wardrobe for years to come.

Finally, if you’re looking for a style that can easily be dressed up, the Seaport Storm Boots will become a go-to in your wardrobe. These boots are a perfect option for fall outings and designed for comfort with an ortholite insole and padded sides. I also really love the stitched details on the side and the zipper that makes them convenient to pull on and off. You can choose from two color options and they’re priced at $140.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!