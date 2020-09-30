Western Digital has unveiled refreshed SanDisk Extreme solid-state drives that double the performance found in its previous-generation offerings. Both SanDisk Extreme and Extreme PRO retain a familiar design despite receiving an impressive speed upgrade. According to SanDisk, this feat had been made possible, thanks to new and improved NVMe technology. The base model boasts 1,050MB/s read and up to 1,000MB/s write performance while the PRO offering clocks in at 2,000MB/s for both read and write. Continue reading to learn more.

Refreshed SanDisk Extreme SSDs are ready to embrace 8K workflows

The latest portable Western Digital solid-state drives take USB-C capabilities further with double the performance offered by the last-generation devices. Security has also been bolstered with password protection capabilities that boast 256-bit AES hardware encryption.

Western Digital touts that the level of performance offered in its new SanDisk drives makes it possible to manage “incredible 4K and 8K footage with ease.” Additionally, each drive is built to withstand 2-meter drops and wields an IP55 dust and water-resistance rating.

These SanDisk’s USB-C drives are compatible with everything from smartphones to tablets and laptops to desktops. The design mimics what we’ve seen before, with an aluminum chassis that’s surrounded by silicone for a soft-touch feel.

“The SanDisk brand is trusted by professional photographers worldwide, which is why we built our Extreme family of drives to perform at the highest level. We amped up the speeds with the latest NVMe technology and used robust materials in our designs to handle the best shots and the most demanding jobs,” said Brian Pridgeon, director of marketing, Consumer Solutions, Western Digital.

Pricing and availability

Both SanDisk Extreme and SanDisk Extreme PRO portable solid-state drive offerings are available for order now. Initial listings are limited to the Western Digital Store, but we expect Amazon listings to appear in short order. Pricing starts at $119.99 and goes as high as $499.99.

9to5Toys’ Take

While it’s arguably much more affordable for SanDisk to stick with a familiar style, I wish this revision would have been redesigned with a higher-quality exterior that kicks silicone to the curb. When shopping for portable solid-state drives this past year, I opted for one of Samsung’s aluminum units.

I came to this conclusion after trying both and feeling as though SanDisk’s solution felt a bit on the cheap side. Outside of this, the last generation was great. So with faster speeds and increased security, there’s a lot to like about the new SanDisk Extreme solid-state drives.

