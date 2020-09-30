Today only, Lowe’s is offering a selection of Swann home security systems from $290 shipped. Our favorite is the 8-Channel 4-camera 4K Wired Ourdoor Security System with DVR on sale for $289.99. For comparison, Amazon has it listed for nearly $355 and it’s never fell below $307 there. You’ll find four 4K outdoor-rated cameras included here, each one being wired back to the 2TB DVR inside your home. The cameras have small lights on them and can even flip into an IR mode for seeing at night. You’ll also score both Alexa and Assistant integration, making it super simple to use a smart speaker or display to see your camera feed. True Detect heat and motion sensing allow your security system to detect moving warm objects, like people, cars, or animals. This can trigger a recording and notification, helping to prevent false alarms from pinging your smartphone. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below for larger 4K Swann systems on sale.

More 4K Swann systems on sale:

Looking for a more budget-focused setup? Check out Wyze, a low-cost 1080p home security camera built for those who don’t need 4K security systems like today’s lead sales. Though it’s not rated for outdoor use (though the company does make a camera for such a purpose), The Wyze cam offers 1080p recording, optional person detection, and local storage options all for just $26 shipped. I have Wyze cams placed throughout my home, so whenever I’m not there I can easily check every corner to make sure the house is secure.

Ready to upgrade to a video doorbell too? While Wyze has one on the way at a very budget-focused price, the eufy Wireless Smart Video Doorbell is a fantastic choice for those wanting a higher-end model. It sports 2K recording and local video storage, making it perfect for capturing high-quality images of those at your door. Plus, it’s on sale right now for $160 shipped, saving you 20% from its regular going rate.

Swann 8-Ch. 4-camera 4K Security System features:

SEE MORE IN ULTRA HD 4K VIDEO: This state-of-the-art 4 camera, 8 channel DVR-5580 wired surveillance camera system sees faces, logos on clothing, labels on boxes, license plates & other close-ups in 4K ultra HD. The cameras’ construction provides 24/7 protection in rain, snow, heat & more. Each PRO-4KWLB has a 90-degree viewing angle & night vision up to 130ft in black & white & up to 32ft in color with the bright sensor warning light. Add up to 4 more cameras for 8 channel surveillance

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!