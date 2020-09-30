Alexa-enabled Echo Show smart speakers on sale from $66, today only at Woot

Woot is discounting a host of Amazon Alexa-enabled devices today headlined by the Echo Show 5 at $65.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly up to $90, today’s deal is $19 less than the current going rate at Amazon. Echo Show 5 delivers everything you love about Alexa in a display-laden device. Its compact 5.5-inch screen lets you watch videos, listen to podcasts, view security cameras, and more. We loved it in our hands-on review and over 142,000 Amazon customers largely agree. More below.

Alongside today’s lead deal is the Echo Show 8 at $84.99. As a comparison, it typically goes for $130 and is currently $130 at Amazon. Echo Show 8 delivers an eight-inch display and full access to everything Alexa has to offer. You can visualize settings, watch security cameras, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

You can browse through the rest of today’s sale here for more details and deals. In case you missed it, Amazon also officially announced Prime Day this week and we have all the details right here on what to expect.

Echo Show 5 features:

Alexa can show you more – Compact 5.5” smart display ready to help manage your day, entertain at a glance, and connect you to friends and family.

Made to fit your life – Cook along to step-by-step recipes. Easily update to-do lists and calendars. Glance at weather and traffic on your way out.

Big entertainment – Ask Alexa to show you movie trailers, TV shows, movies, or the news. Or listen to radio stations, podcasts, and audiobooks.

