eufy’s Wireless Smart Video Doorbell hits $160 (Save 20%), more from $125

Woot is currently offering the Anker eufy Wireless Smart Video Doorbell with HomeBase for $159.99 with free shipping for Prime members, otherwise a $6 fee will apply. Typically fetching $200 like you’d pay at Amazon, today’s offer saves you 20% and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Ideal for seeing who’s at the door and keeping an eye on package deliveries, eufy’s wireless video doorbell delivers 2K resolution feeds with a battery-powered design. It’ll pair with your smartphone as well as smart displays and more, and the included HomeBase doubles as a chime while also offering local video storage. Over 1,300 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Hit the jump for more.

Also on sale today, Woot offers the Anker eufy 5-piece Smart Home Security System for $124.99. Down from its usual $160 going rate at Amazon, today’s offer saves you 22% and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Anker’s smart security system delivers a keypad, two contact sensors, and a motion detector, alongside the HomeBase to tie it all together. It integrates with other Anker security offerings, as well as a smartphone app. Rated 4.2/5 stars and you can learn more in our launch coverage.

eufy Wireless Video Doorbell features:

The built-in Sony 2K sensor and professional-grade lens allow you to view activity in picture-perfect resolution. See visitors in sharp detail as they approach your door. Designed to protect your home as well as your wallet, eufy Security products are one-time purchases that combine security with convenience. All your data is stored locally meaning you will never have to pay for cloud storage.

