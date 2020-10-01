Amazon First Reads October eBook freebies (Reg. $6)

- Oct. 1st 2020 3:22 pm ET

FREE
0

It’s now October and Amazon’s selection of First Reads FREE eBooks is available for your enjoyment. Subscribers to Amazon’s Prime 2-day shipping service receive early access to new Kindle books for FREE (Reg. $6) before these titles are released. Head below for a look at this month’s freebies.

Drop by the Amazon First Reads hub to see each of this month’s selection of free titles. Prime members can download one of the eight eBooks to a Kindle device or to the free iOS/Android app. Those without a subscription can still pick up an individual title for $1.99 (Reg. $6). Either way, your new eBook becomes a permanent part of your library.

October Amazon First Reads titles include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

FREE
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Media Deals

Best Media Deals

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

Free

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp