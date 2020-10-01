CRAFTSMAN’s 14-in-1 Multi-Tool is ready for quick tasks at $8 (Save 33%)

- Oct. 1st 2020 1:15 pm ET

0

Amazon is offering the CRAFTSMAN 14-in-1 Multi-Tool for $7.98 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 33% off the typical rate there and marks the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked in well over a year. This handy multi-tool sports an anodized aluminum handle and lightweight design. The entire thing is rust-resistant, helping contribute to a longer life span. Owners can fold this multi-tool into a compact size, making it easy to stow in your pocket. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

An even more affordable solution is MTech USA’s Spring-Assisted Folding Knife at $6. Sure, it only offers one function, but going this route does shave 25% off what you’d spend on the deal above. With over 2,600 Amazon shoppers having left a review, this offering boasts a 4.4/5 star rating.

For opening up packages and knocking out a few at-home projects, you may want to consider grabbing two CRAFTSMAN Utility Knives for $3.50 each. This is a deal that we spotted yesterday, allowing you to cash in on 22% of savings. Swing by the full deal to get all of the details.

Find more multi-tool solutions in our handy guide. There you’ll find options priced from under $5 with brands that range from Gerber to Leatherman.

CRAFTSMAN 14-in-1 Multi-Tool features:

  • Anodized aluminum handle
  • Light weight, rust resistant, durability and longer life time
  • Compact folding design
  • Snips head

