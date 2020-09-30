Grab two CRAFTSMAN Utility Knives for $3.50 each at Amazon (Save 22%)

Amazon is offering a 2-pack of CRAFTSMAN Utility Knives for $6.98 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Note: Shipping is currently delayed by about a week. That’s 22% off the typical rate there and is the best offer we’ve tracked since early February. If you’re like me, you receive packages almost every day. While they can be opened with a variety of objects and sometimes your bare hands, there’s no need to behave like an animal. Snagging these knifes will give you a simple and sophisticated way to quickly unwrap your next batch of packages. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Speaking of CRAFTSMAN deals, did you see yesterday’s find? If not, it involves the brand’s 24-piece Socket Set for $20. Stock is starting to run out, but there is still a window of time to cash in on 20% of savings. Each piece in this set fits inside a bundled case to make organization a cinch.

Oh, and don’t forget that Home Depot has launched a fall tool sale. There you’ll find savings of up to 40% off brands like DEWALT, RIDGID, RYOBI, and more. Our favorite from the bunch is RIDGID’s 18V Cordless Drill/Driver Kit at $79. Swing by to peruse many other deals.

CRAFTSMAN Utility Knife features:

Patented interlocking nose to hold blade securely

Three position retractable blade

Integrated blade storage in handle

Includes 3 utility blades per knife

