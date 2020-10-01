Dockers Mid-Season Sale takes extra 50% off dress pants, more from $15

The Dockers Mid-Season Sale takes an extra 50% off select styles with promo code HALFOFF at checkout. Inside this sale you can find great deals on dress pants, button-down shirts, jackets, and much more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $75 or more. Our top pick from this sale is the men’s Alpha Iron Free Khaki Pants that are marked down to just $25. To compare, these pants were originally priced at $60. This style is sure to elevate your everyday look and they’re available in a grey color that’s very versatile. They’re also infused with stretch for comfort and promote movement. Plus, the fabric is moisture-wicking. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Dockers.

Our top picks from Dockers include:

Also, be sure to check out Levi’s latest sale that’s offering up to 50% off denim to refresh your wardrobe.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

