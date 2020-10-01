Levi’s Fall Sale refreshes your denim with up to 50% off trendy styles

Levi’s updates your fall denim with up to 50% off select styles for men and women. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $150. Our top pick from this sale is the men’s 511 Slim Fit Jeans that are currently on sale for $55 and originally were priced at $80. These trendy jeans have a flattering fit and will pair nicely with all of your sneakers, dress shoes, or boots. You can choose from six fun color options and they’re rated 4.9/5 stars. Plus, they’re also infused with stretch to promote all-day comfort. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- 511 Slim Fit Jeans $55 (Orig. $80)
- 512 Slim Taper Fit Jeans $55 (Orig. $80)
- Trucker Jacket $70 (Orig. $98)
- 541 Athletic Fit Jeans $50 (Orig. $70)
- 502 Taper Fit Flex Jeans $65 (Orig. $90)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Original Sherpa Trucker Jacket $90 (Orig. $128)
- 720 High Rise Super Skinny Jeans $65 (Orig. $90)
- 711 Taper Fit Skinny Jeans $65 (Orig. $90)
- Wedgie Fit Jeans $83 (Orig. $98)
- 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans $45 (Orig. $60)
- …and even more deals…
Finally, be sure to check out the Columbia Fall Sale that’s offering up to 60% off select styles from just $18.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!