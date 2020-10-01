Levi’s Fall Sale refreshes your denim with up to 50% off trendy styles

Levi’s updates your fall denim with up to 50% off select styles for men and women. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $150. Our top pick from this sale is the men’s 511 Slim Fit Jeans that are currently on sale for $55 and originally were priced at $80. These trendy jeans have a flattering fit and will pair nicely with all of your sneakers, dress shoes, or boots. You can choose from six fun color options and they’re rated 4.9/5 stars. Plus, they’re also infused with stretch to promote all-day comfort. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Columbia Fall Sale that’s offering up to 60% off select styles from just $18.

