Are you a fan of playing tennis? Then the Lacoste new collaboration will be just for you. Lacoste is partnering with Roland Garros 2020, the Paris tennis tournament, for a specific collaboration for both men and women. This isn’t the first time Lacoste has partnered with Roland Garros. It actually started in 1971 and relaunched in 2019. Inside the Lacoste x Rolland Garros 2020 Collection you will find an array of polo shirts, jackets, t-shirts, visors, skirts, and much more. There are 53 items featured in the collection and prices range from $25 to $225. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks and be sure to check out our guide to the best flannel shirts for fall under $50 including top brands.

Lacoste quotes, “From iconic cuts to leaf prints, nuances in white, turquoise and clay: a collection for everyone who lives tennis as second nature, on court and day-to-day.”

Lacoste x Rolland Garros Menswear

A tennis must-have from this collection is the men’s Sport Roland Garros Print Cotton Polo Shirt. I absolutely love the print of this shirt that features a classic checkered pattern. It also comes in an array of color options and is infused with stretch to create a perfect swing. This shirt looks nice with shorts, khakis, dress pants, or jeans alike and is priced at $110.

Another really great option from this collection for men is the Lacoste x Roland Garros Zip Up Windbreaker. This is a great layering option for this fall and it comes in two color options. The color-block design is very trendy and it’s water-resistant too. It’s a nice option for workouts, casual wear, and more. It also comes in sizes XS to 2-XL and is priced at $185.

Women’s Tennis Styles

Tennis skirts for women are very stylish and great options for working out. The SPORT Rolland Garros tennis skirt comes in a beautiful navy coloring and the material is highly-breathable for added comfort. For a precise fit, this shirt also features a drawstring as well as built-in shorts. It’s priced at $90 and has large Lacoste and Roland Garros logos.

You can also pair the skirt with the SPORT Roland Garros Zip Up Sweatshirt for this fall that’s priced at $145. It features the same navy coloring with a band of teal that really makes it pop. The large side pockets make it easy to tote your phone and essentials too. Plus, you can easily style it with jeans, joggers, dresses, and shorts.

