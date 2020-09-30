Columbia’s new fall sale takes up to 60% off jackets, more from $18

Columbia’s offering new fall sale items at up to 60% off including jackets, pullovers, vests, pants, and more. Prices are as marked. Greater Rewards Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable deals from this event is the Ascender Softshell Jacket for men that’s currently marked down from just $42. To compare, this jacket was originally priced at $115. If you’re looking for an outerwear piece for fall, this style is a must-have. You can choose from an array of color options and it’s rated 4.8/5 stars from over 600 Columbia reviewers. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide to score additional deals today.
Our top picks for men include:
- Glennaker Lake Rain Jacket $24 (Orig. $60)
- Steens Mountain 2.0 Full Zip Jacket $20 (Orig. $60)
- Ascender Softshell Jacket $42 (Orig. $115)
- Steens Mountain Fleece Vest $18 (Orig. $45)
- Silver Ridge Cargo Pants $33 (Orig. $55)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Benton Springs Full Zip Jacket $20 (Orig. $60)
- Heavenly Long Hooded Jacket $70 (Orig. $150)
- Suttle Mountain Long Jacket $140 (Orig. $200)
- Powder Lite Mid Jacket $120 (Orig. $180)
- Lodge Sherpa Full Zip Jacket $70 (Orig. $100)
- …and even more deals…
