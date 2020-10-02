Save nearly $950 on Apple’s 15-inch MacBook Pro today (Cert. Refurb)

Today only, Woot offers Apple’s 15-inch MacBook Pro 2.3GHz/16GB/512GB for $1,849.99 in certified refurbished condition. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. As a comparison, it originally sold for $2,799 but typically is available around $2,200 where still in-stock. Today’s deal matches our previous mention. Apple’s 2019 MacBook Pro sports an Intel Core i9 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB internal SSD. Ships with four Thunderbolt 3 ports, Touch Bar, Touch ID, and more. Includes a one-year warranty.

Put your savings to work and grab a USB-C hub to connect all of your legacy devices. This option from Anker delivers four extra ports and offers data-transfer speeds up to 5Gbps. Great for connecting hard drives, printers, and various other peripherals.

Make sure you also jump over to our Apple guide for all of the best deals on iPads, Macs, Apple Watch, and more.

Apple 15-inch MacBook Pro features:

2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 Six-Core

16GB of 2400 MHz RAM | 256GB+ SSD

15.4″ 2880 x 1800 Retina Display

AMD Radeon Pro 555X GPU (4GB GDDR5)

True Tone Technology

Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) | Bluetooth 5.0

Touch Bar | Touch ID Sensor

