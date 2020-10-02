Score 100 assorted Crave K-Cups today from $25 shipped at Amazon (Reg. $33)

- Oct. 2nd 2020 12:02 pm ET

Get this deal
REg. $33 $25
0

Amazon is offering its Prime members the 100-pack of Crave Coffee Assorted K-Cups for $25.08 shipped. Simply opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page, and remember to cancel it afterwards if you don’t want monthly deliveries. Regularly up to $33, today’s deal is the lowest price we can find and among the best we have tracked on Amazon. At just $0.25 per cup, this is a great opportunity to stock up with a variety of flavors. Compatible with Keurig-style brewers including Keurig 2.0 machines, the flavored packs have no sweeteners or added calories and are made of 100% fresh roasted Arabica coffee. Rated 4+ stars from over 12,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

Now, if you’re not into the flavored options above (or the randomly selected assortment), give the AmazonFresh K-Cups a try instead. The 12-pack of Columbian medium roast sells for just $8 Prime shipped with stellar ratings from over 8,400 Amazon customers. The per cup value isn’t quite as good as today’s lead deal, but it’s a great way to give the affordable Amazon brand K-Cups a try and save some cash at the same time.

Walmart still has a great deal running on the Keurig K-Duo Essentials Coffee Maker and be sure to check out Instant Pot’s latest K-Cup and Nespresso machine. You’ll also want to browse through our latest coffee feature for even more brewing tips and accessory options.

More on the Crave Coffee Assorted K-Cups:

  • What do you crave? Is is Butter Toffee? Vermont Maple? Blueberry Vanilla? With the Crave coffee variety pack you can have them all and enjoy a new flavor every morning! This is a true variety pack and flavors and pod distribution may vary from what is pictured.
  • Flavor is what we do! We are passionate about creating flavored coffee you will not only love, but you will Crave! From the ordinary to the extraordinary, our flavors will add some fun to your daily brew

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Lorex Home Center

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
REg. $33 $25
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Crave Coffee

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard