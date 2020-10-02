Score 100 assorted Crave K-Cups today from $25 shipped at Amazon (Reg. $33)

Amazon is offering its Prime members the 100-pack of Crave Coffee Assorted K-Cups for $25.08 shipped. Simply opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page, and remember to cancel it afterwards if you don’t want monthly deliveries. Regularly up to $33, today’s deal is the lowest price we can find and among the best we have tracked on Amazon. At just $0.25 per cup, this is a great opportunity to stock up with a variety of flavors. Compatible with Keurig-style brewers including Keurig 2.0 machines, the flavored packs have no sweeteners or added calories and are made of 100% fresh roasted Arabica coffee. Rated 4+ stars from over 12,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

Now, if you’re not into the flavored options above (or the randomly selected assortment), give the AmazonFresh K-Cups a try instead. The 12-pack of Columbian medium roast sells for just $8 Prime shipped with stellar ratings from over 8,400 Amazon customers. The per cup value isn’t quite as good as today’s lead deal, but it’s a great way to give the affordable Amazon brand K-Cups a try and save some cash at the same time.

Walmart still has a great deal running on the Keurig K-Duo Essentials Coffee Maker and be sure to check out Instant Pot’s latest K-Cup and Nespresso machine. You’ll also want to browse through our latest coffee feature for even more brewing tips and accessory options.

More on the Crave Coffee Assorted K-Cups:

What do you crave? Is is Butter Toffee? Vermont Maple? Blueberry Vanilla? With the Crave coffee variety pack you can have them all and enjoy a new flavor every morning! This is a true variety pack and flavors and pod distribution may vary from what is pictured.

Flavor is what we do! We are passionate about creating flavored coffee you will not only love, but you will Crave! From the ordinary to the extraordinary, our flavors will add some fun to your daily brew

