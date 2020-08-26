Instant Brands, the company responsible for those insanely popular Instant Pot multi-cookers, is unveiling its new Instant Pod coffee maker today. The latest entry in its ever-growing lineup of small kitchen appliances, the new Instant Pod is already available for purchase and is designed with a similar focus on versatility its all-in-one cookers have become so popular for. Head below for a closer look at and more details.

While the Instant Brand is certainly most well-known for its Instant Pot countertop cookers, it is also responsible for an entire lineup of kitchen gear from sous vide cookers and kettles, to blenders, toasters and much more. With today’s announcement of the new Instant Pod, you can add a particularly versatile little coffee maker to the list.

New Instant Pod Coffee and Espresso Maker:

The new Instant Pod coffee maker separates itself from much of the competition with what it refers to as a 2-in-1 design. You’re essentially looking at a compact, countertop pod-style brewer that isn’t tied to the Keurig eco-system. That, in and of itself, isn’t all that unique, but the Instant Pod can brew both K-Cup branded coffee and tea pods and those of its most direct competitor, the Nespresso capsules. Not to mention compatibility with “re-usable pods to help coffee drinkers cut down on plastic waste.”

From there, the Instant Pod carries most of the standard features on these pod-style brewers, although with slightly more options than usual. Firstly, users have the choice of six cup sizes ranging from a single shot of espresso to a full 12-ounce travel mug worth of your daily caffeine fix. The “large-capacity” water reservoir (2L/68-Oz.), an auto-shutoff feature to conserve energy, and what Instant Brands refers to as a “slim, countertop-friendly design that fits perfectly in any kitchen space” round out the features list.

And a new Instant Milk Frother:

While there is no built-in milk frother for the espresso side of things (or for just adding a nice puff on milk on your regular coffee for that matter), but Instant Brands is introducing the new Instant Milk Frother today at just under $30. Not only will it infuse your dairy with “millions of tiny bubbles,” but it can also be used as a beverage warmer, sans-foam, for matcha, hot chocolate, bulletproof coffee, and much more.

The new Instant Pod coffee maker is now available for purchase exclusively at Walmart for $119.99 shipped.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Instant Brands hit a home run with its Instant Pot cookers, and it’s looking to capture some of that magic with the new Instant Pod coffee machine. While it might not be as much of a game-changer in the kitchen as the all-in-one cookers, anyone who loves the convenience of coffee pod brewing will want to take a closer look here. You get the best of both the Nespresso and Keurig worlds and even if you add the extra $30 price tag of the milk frother, is still on par or less expensive than the higher-end Keurig machines that still won’t accept Nespresso capsules.

