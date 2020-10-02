Instant Pot’s 8-in-1 Gem Multi-cooker falls to $49 shipped today (Reg. $79)

- Oct. 2nd 2020 11:27 am ET

Get this deal
Reg. $79 $49
0

Walmart has the 6-quart Instant Pot Gem 8-in-1 Programmable Multi-cooker for $49 shipped. Regularly up to $79, this model currently fetches just over $60 at Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find. This affordable multi-cooker features eight functions including slow cook, sear/sauté, rice, steam, stew, roast, bake, and warm all wrapped up inside the brushed stainless steel housing. Alongside the 6-quart capacity, you’ll get a tempered glass lid (dishwasher-safe), stainless steel roasting/steaming rack, and a measuring cup as well as the ceramic-coated non-stick inner pot, and more. Rated 4+ stars. Additional details below.

Just comparison sake, today’s deal is well under the $79 Instant Pot Duo Multi-Cooker with the same 6-quart capacity. The 3-quart model currently sells for $59. But if you can get away with a basic slow cooker, there are even more affordable options out there. This sleek black Crock-Pot Cook and Carry Portable Manual Slow Cooker has the same capacity with a lower $35 price tag. Not to mention over 9,800 4+ star ratings. It doesn’t have all the fancy cooking settings, but it can handle family-sized 1-pot dinners much the same otherwise.

Swing by our home goods deal hub for even more discounted kitchenware and accessories. We also spotted a series of stainless steel tumblers and more from $11 in today’s Gold Box.

More on the Instant Pot Gem 8-in-1 Multi-cooker:

The Gem 8-in-1 Multicooker is built with Instant Pot Advanced Microprocessor Technology, the same technology behind the number one bestselling electric pressure cooker in North America. It features a 1500W heating element, one of the highest in the multicooker industry, and a variety of different functions including roasting, stewing, baking, and steaming. You can also slow cook, sear/sauté, cook rice, and warm?all in one pot. With 8 built-in smart programs, your favorite dishes can be cooked to perfection, simply by pushing a button.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Lorex Home Center

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
Reg. $79 $49
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Best Walmart Deals

Best Walmart Deals

Walmart deals on electronics, home goods, HDTVs, gaming, LEGO and Apple products like iPad, iPhone, Apple TV and more
Instant Pot

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard