Instant Pot’s 8-in-1 Gem Multi-cooker falls to $49 shipped today (Reg. $79)

Walmart has the 6-quart Instant Pot Gem 8-in-1 Programmable Multi-cooker for $49 shipped. Regularly up to $79, this model currently fetches just over $60 at Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find. This affordable multi-cooker features eight functions including slow cook, sear/sauté, rice, steam, stew, roast, bake, and warm all wrapped up inside the brushed stainless steel housing. Alongside the 6-quart capacity, you’ll get a tempered glass lid (dishwasher-safe), stainless steel roasting/steaming rack, and a measuring cup as well as the ceramic-coated non-stick inner pot, and more. Rated 4+ stars. Additional details below.

Just comparison sake, today’s deal is well under the $79 Instant Pot Duo Multi-Cooker with the same 6-quart capacity. The 3-quart model currently sells for $59. But if you can get away with a basic slow cooker, there are even more affordable options out there. This sleek black Crock-Pot Cook and Carry Portable Manual Slow Cooker has the same capacity with a lower $35 price tag. Not to mention over 9,800 4+ star ratings. It doesn’t have all the fancy cooking settings, but it can handle family-sized 1-pot dinners much the same otherwise.

More on the Instant Pot Gem 8-in-1 Multi-cooker:

The Gem 8-in-1 Multicooker is built with Instant Pot Advanced Microprocessor Technology, the same technology behind the number one bestselling electric pressure cooker in North America. It features a 1500W heating element, one of the highest in the multicooker industry, and a variety of different functions including roasting, stewing, baking, and steaming. You can also slow cook, sear/sauté, cook rice, and warm?all in one pot. With 8 built-in smart programs, your favorite dishes can be cooked to perfection, simply by pushing a button.

