Pick up stainless steel tumblers, kids cups, more from $11 in today’s Gold Box

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Firefly Buys via Amazon offers a selection of water bottles and more from $11. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Reduce 32-ounce Tumbler with Straw for $19.99. As a comparison, it typically goes for around $30. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. Notable features here include a stainless steel design that holds 32-ounces of liquid alongside the included straw and integrated handle. It’s a great way to keep your drink hot or cold for up to 30-hours. Rated 4.6/5 stars. More below.

Other notable deals include:

Reduce 32-ounce Tumbler features:

32 OZ STAINLESS STEEL MUG WITH HANDLE AND LID AND STRAW – This vacuum insulated Reduce cold-1 tumbler mug keeps your cold drinks cold and your hot drinks hot. Enjoy your beverage at the perfect temperature

FOR SERIOUS WATER DRINKERS – Need to drink more water? This large mug with straw is here to help. Fill with icy water and enjoy 30 hours of hydration at the perfect temperature

SODA, WATER & COFFEE MUG – This Reduce cup is perfect for home or in the office. Fill with your hot or cold beverage and keep on your office desk for easy sipping. It’s also great for the pool, bedside and working in the yard

