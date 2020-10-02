Xfinity Mobile is offering its customers the Google Pixel 4 XL 64GB on sale for $399.99 shipped. Down from its $899 list price, today’s deal beats the lowest that we’ve tracked by $50, outside of Verizon trade-in deals that dropped it as low as $200 if all requirements were satisfied. For comparison, Amazon has it listed at $780 right now and it’s never fell below $599 there. Google’s Pixel 4 XL might be the company’s previous-generation now with the release of the Pixel 5, but it still packs a punch for anyone needing to upgrade on a tighter budget. The 6.3-inch OLED display is power efficient and offers up to 25-hours of battery life. IP68 water-resistance is also in tow, ensuring your investment is safe from splashes and even drops in shallow puddles of water. Astrophotography mode and Night Sight is truly amazing. Having tried it out for myself, and also seen what it can do in the hands of others, there’s nothing quite like this feature available on any other phone. Rated 4.3/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Want to keep your new investment protected? The Spigen Ultra Hybrid Case is a fantastic choice. It’s only $11 Prime shipped at Amazon and offers a layer of drop protection while also remaining entirely see-through, allowing you to view your new phone in all its glory.

Now, if you’re more interested in Google’s latest-and-greatest, instead of the Pixel 4, we’ve got a round-up of the best Pixel 5 sale right here. Upgrading to the next-generation smartphone from Google delivers a few key features, like 5G connectivity, a wide-angle camera lens, 8GB of RAM, and much more.

Google Pixel 4 XL features:

Pixel 4 can take a picture of the Milky Way with one tap, in Night Sight mode. It’s called astrophotography, and it’s one of the many features that make Pixel one of the best low-light cameras in the galaxy. Adjust the exposure balance of your photos before you take the shots. Powerful controls let you manipulate the color and exposure of the different elements in your picture.

