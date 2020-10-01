Yesterday Google took the virtual stage to unveil a slew of new hardware including its latest flagship device. The Pixel 5 arrives with all of Google’s newest technology, including 5G connectivity, 12 and 16MP cameras, and a 6-inch OLED display. Pre-orders have officially kicked off with a few retailers and carriers offering launch day promotions, all of which you’ll find down below in our roundup of the best Pixel 5 deals.

Pixel 5 arrives with $699 price tag but you can do better

Yesterday’s big Google event unveiled the Pixel 5 with 5G connectivity and a familiar, yet refreshed, design. It retails for $699 and is slated to ship on October 15. However, various retailers and carriers are already offering up discounts that are worth checking out.

Verizon

Verizon is leading the way with the best Pixel 5 deals so far, including the ability to knock down your pre-order price by as much as $550. As with many of Verizon’s pre-order promotions, you’ll be able to save by trading in another smartphone and selecting Unlimited service. Coming over from competing service can reduce your overall burden further, by as much as $250 off, while also delivering 3-months of YouTube Premium and Google Play Pass. These offers are spread out over 24-month commitments. Check out the entire sale here.

Best Buy

Select models are being discounted by $50 over at Best Buy as long as you’re willing to activate at the same time. Verizon’s deal certainly saves you more but you’ll be locked into a lengthy contract that might not be right for everyone.

Various other retailers

We’re expecting to see plenty of additional Pixel 5 pre-order deals in the coming week as more carriers and retailers ramp-up their offerings. Amazon is now accepting pre-orders at this time, but with standard pricing and availability. Look for AT&T and T-Mobile to get into the mix after the initial wave of pre-orders pass and any exclusivity agreements expire.

