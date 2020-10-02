Walker Edison’s 3-Pc. Nesting Coffee Table Set strikes $168 (Reg. $200)

Amazon is offering the Walker Edison 3-piece Nesting Coffee Table Set for $167.99 shipped. That’s $32 off the typical rate there and is the best price we’ve tracked since February. This striking coffee table set aims to break your space out of the traditional mold. Each table features a different wood-tone and stands at a slightly different height. This ensures they can be easily stacked and moved whenever the need arises. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you’re good with something more simplistic, it’s hard to overlook the value of Zinus’ Modern Studio Table at $53. It works not only as a coffee table, but also a TV stand. Measurements work out to 40- by 17- by 18-inches with a weight capacity of up to 100-pounds.

Want something that integrates glass? If so, be sure to have a look at the deal we found on Walker Edison’s Modern Coffee Table. It’s fallen to a new low of $112, allowing you to scoop up $20 in savings. This sleek offering integrates wood, tempered glass, and powder-coated metal.

Walker Edison 3-Pc. Nesting Table Set features:

Brittany loves her versatile tri-toned set of nesting coffee tables. What can’t they do? Their stacking design makes it a breeze for Brittany to tuck them away or pull them apart. Brittany uses them now in her dorm as extra surfaces for guests during her girl’s nights and study sessions. But she knows they’d make a great option for home décor for when she gets her first apartment, or later as a coloring station if she has kids. You may not live like Brittany, but like Brittany, you too can bring home a smart blend of fashionable durability.

