Glass and metal adorns Walker Edison’s Coffee Table: $112 (All-time low)

Walker Edison's Coffee Table: $112 (All-time low)

- Sep. 29th 2020 4:30 pm ET

$112
Amazon is offering the Walker Edison Open-Shelf Glass Coffee Table for $111.99 shipped. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $2. With next-generation consoles slated to ship soon, you may want to secure a place to set down your drink while playing. This sleek coffee table will do the trick and look great to boot. The style blends tempered glass with powder-coated metal, delivering a sophisticated look that’s able to uphold 75-pounds. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

If the style above isn’t for you, yesterday we spotted Walker Edison’s Modern Coffee Table for $159.50. This price is a bit higher, but it actually is within $1 of its Amazon low. This unit trades in glass for a more industrial look thanks to its wood and metal-based composition. Buyers will garner $30 in savings.

Another notable deal we’ve found includes Zinus’ Ultima 10-inch King Mattress at $373. Grabbing it now means you’ll spend $67 less than what it’s been averaging at Amazon lately. This hybrid solution combines hundreds of independent coils with high quality foam.

Walker Edison Glass Coffee Table features:

  • Dimensions: 18″ H x 40″ L x 20″ W
  • Shelf Dimensions: 5.25″ H x 40″ L x 20″ W
  • Made of high-grade MDF, powder coated metal, and tempered glass
  • Pair with our matching side table for a complete set
  • Supports up to 75 lbs.

