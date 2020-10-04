eufyCam 2C offers an affordable outdoor security camera setup at $112 (Reg. $140)

- Oct. 4th 2020 11:29 am ET

0

Woot via Amazon offers the eufyCam 2C Wireless Security Camera Kit for $111.99 shipped. Regularly $140, today’s deal is a $7 price drop from the regular going rate and the best we’ve seen in a few months. Anker’s eufy sub-brand has thought of just about everything on its 2C camera system, with stellar 180-day battery life from a single charge and up to 3-months of DVR storage via the integrated 16GB hard drive. Best of all? No monthly subscription fees to worry about. Smart detection zones round out the list of notable features, making it easy to only track certain areas around your property while ignoring unwanted notifications. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Need a lower-cost alternative? Consider going with Wyze Cam at around $25. To be honest, there’s a lot to like about Wyze Cam when going head-to-head with Arlo Q. You’ll get 14-day DVR functionality and 1080p feeds. But expanding your setup to include additional cameras won’t come as naturally as it would if you were in the Arlo ecosystem. Check some of our previous Wyze reviews to get a better feel for their offerings.

eufy 2C features:

  • Picture Perfect Surveillance – Live-stream and record footage in crystal clear 1080p HD. The 135° diagonal field of view allows you to see exactly what is happening in and around your home.
  • Half-Year Security from 1 Charge – Avoid frequent trips to charge the battery and enjoy 180-day battery life from just one charge.
  • Detailed Night Vision – View recordings or live footage in crisp clarity, even at night, for a clear view of who’s there.
  • The Alerts That Matter – Human detection technology enables the camera to intelligently detect body shape and face pattern. Ensuring you are only alerted when a person, and not a stray cat, approaches.

