Score off-season deals on Greenworks electric mowers, blowers, more from $104

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is discounting a selection of Greenworks 80V outdoor power tools starting at $104 shipped. Our top pick amongst all of the deals is on the Greenworks PRO 21-Inch 80V Self-Propelled Cordless Lawn Mower at $267.75. Down from its $399 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 33% discount and matches the all-time low set only once before. This cordless lawn mower expands on the 80V Greenworks ecosystem, making it a great option for those who already have the required battery and charger. Features here include a 21-inch cutting deck, self-propelled features, and various bagging configurations, all without oil or gas to deal with. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 245 customers. Head below for more.

If the featured mower isn’t doing it for your lawn care regimen, be sure to shop the rest of the deals right here. There are plenty of additional ways to score off-season savings on everything from hedge trimmers and leaf blowers to cultivators, spare batteries, and more. Prices are starting at $104, so be sure to upgrade your kit before the 1-day sale ends.

Then go hit up our Green Deals guide for even more environmentally-friendly gear. Right now, we’re seeing solar-powered lamps for upgrading your outdoor space and much more by the way of discounts right here.

Greenworks PRO 21-Inch Cordless Mower features:

Our Greenworks Pro 80V Cordless 21″ Self-Propelled Lawn Mower features a powerful brushless motor, offering the performance equivalent of a 160cc gas engine, but is much more reliable. The 3-in-1 functionality allows you to bag, mulch or side discharge your grass clippings. The Greenworks lineup features over 20 high-performance Pro 80V tools, allowing you to ditch your gas tools for an innovative, eco-friendly alternative.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!