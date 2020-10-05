adidas October Shoes Sale takes 30% off your order with styles from $21

- Oct. 5th 2020 9:02 am ET

0

adidas is offering 30% off your shoe orders with promo code OCTOBER at checkout. Find great deals on running shoes, sneakers, training styles, and more. Creators Club Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. Our top pick from this sale is the Stan Smith Shoes that can be worn by both men or women alike. You can currently find them on sale for $56, which is down from its original rate of $80. These sneakers are great to be worn with jeans, joggers, or shorts alike and can be dressed up or down seamlessly. I love the all white look that’s very trendy for fall, however you can choose from over 18 color options. Rated 4.7/5 stars with over 8,000 positive reviews. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks from adidas and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

