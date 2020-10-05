Apple’s new 10.2-inch iPad discounted across various configs from $299

Amazon is discounting a handful of Apple’s new 10.2-inch iPad models headlined by the Wi-Fi 32GB model at $299. That’s a $30 savings from the regular going rate and matching the best we’ve seen. Amazon also has the Wi-Fi 128GB at $395 (Reg. $429). Free shipping is available for all.

Apple recently unveiled its latest generation of the popular 10.2-inch iPad with various upgrades, including the A12 Bionic Chip, support for Apple Pencil, and dual 8 and 1.2MP cameras. You can count on up to 10-hours of battery life on a full charge, making the 10.2-inch model a solid middle-ground between affordability and features.

Make the most of your savings today and grab a 6-foot Lightining cable as an add-on to today’s purchase. Anker’s Powerline II line is a great option with a robust design that’s made to withstand more bends and breaks than Apple’s standard cable. Choose from a wide selection of colors here.

Swing by our Apple guide for all of the latest price drops on MacBooks, Apple Watches, accessories, and more.

Apple 10.2-inch iPad features:

Gorgeous 10.2-inch Retina display

A12 Bionic chip with Neural Engine

Support for Apple Pencil (1st generation) and Smart Keyboard

8MP back camera, 1.2MP FaceTime HD front camera

Stereo speakers

802.11ac Wi-Fi

Up to 10 hours of battery life

