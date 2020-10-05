eBay takes 15% off home theater, outdoor tools, office supplies, and more

eBay is starting the week out strong with a coupon that drops 15% off eligible items. Just enter the code PFALL15 at checkout and you’ll see the discount reflected. One of our favorite items from the sale is a Samsung 43-inch 4K HDR Smart UHDTV for $295.79 shipped from Electronics Express. For comparison, it has a list price of over $400 but goes for closer to $350 at Amazon these days, with today’s deal marking a new low that we’ve tracked. This TV packs a 4K resolution and HDR for high-quality playback of any media you send to it. With support for both Alexa and Bixby, you can issue voice commands to your new home theater screen and have it change the channel, volume, or turn on/off. On the back, you’ll find three HDMI, two USB, RCA, Ethernet, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars. We’ll highlight a few other deals that we love down below, but be sure to drop by eBay’s landing page to see everything that’s on sale with the code PFALL15.

Our top picks:

Looking for a higher-end home theater setup? We just posted about Samsung’s rotating Sero 43-inch TV, which offers unique styling and feature set. It’s down from the near $2,000 going rate to $1,698, but also includes a $600 gift card, which makes this sale one of the best values that we’ve tracked all-time.

Samsung 43-inch 4K HDR Smart UHDTV features:

Crystal processor 4K: This ultra-fast processor transforms everything you watch into stunning 4K.

Multi voice: Smart TV with Alexa and Bixby.

Smart TV powered by Tizen: Go beyond smart TV with next-gen apps, super easy control, and a host of enhancements that elevate the TV watching experience.

HDR: Unveils shades of color you can’t find on HDTV.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!