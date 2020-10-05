Samsung’s rotating Sero 43-inch TV includes a $600 GC at $1,698 ($2,598 value)

Dell currently offers the Samsung 43-inch Sero Rotating 4K TV bundled with a $600 Gift Card for $1,697.99 shipped. Down from its $1,998 price tag at Amazon, today’s offer saves you $300 and matches the all-time low set only once before. Throw in the $600 Dell credit, and you’re looking at by far the best value to date. Standing out from pretty much every other TV on the market, Sero’s 4K display has the ability to rotate between a typical landscape orientation and a portrait one for watching vertical videos and the like. Alongside AirPlay 2, you’ll be able to count on a bevy of other built-in streaming functionality, SmartThings support, Alexa and Assistant integration, and more. Plus, three HDMI ports, Wi-Fi, and a USB hub round out the notable features. Rated 4.5/5 stars and you can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look. Head below for more.

If you’re looking for an equally unique way to upgrade the home theater, Samsung’s 43-inch Frame QLED TV at $998 is worth a look. Delivering a similar screen size as above, this one trades in the rotating functionality for a more stylish offering that’ll blend in with the rest of your home. It even doubles as a digital picture frame when not in use. Or just opt for Samsung’s 43-inch Crystal Smart UHDTV at $348 and call it a day.

Then head over to our home theater guide for even more markdowns. We’re still tracking a notable discount on Bose’s AirPlay 2-enabled Soundbar 500, which upgrades your setup for $400. Down from its original $549 price tag, this refurbished offering is now at its second-best price to date at $149 off.

Samsung Sero 43-inch TV features:

Enjoy your favorite mobile content without black bars with the Samsung The Sero LS05T 43″ Class HDR 4K UHD Smart QLED TV. This TV has a 42.5″ LCD panel that rotates to accommodate portrait and landscape content from your favorite media sources and incorporates Motion Rate 120 technology to digitally enhance fast-moving images to reduce blur. It is compatible with the HDR10 HDR format to provide a wider color gamut with compatible content and source equipment for more vivid images.

