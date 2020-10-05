Govee’s Bluetooth room monitor checks temp and humidity for $12 at Amazon

Govee US (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Bluetooth Temperature and Humidity Room Monitor for $11.99 Prime shipped with the code B2G6NIKJ at checkout. Down from $16, today’s deal saves you $5 and is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked with a Govee thermometer that has a built-in display. Speaking of, the screen will show you the current temperature and humidity levels, while you’ll also be able to check all of the info through an app on your smartphone over Bluetooth. Whether you’re just wondering what the temperature is in a specific room, or you’re trying to keep humidity below a certain percentage, this can easily help you accomplish both goals. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Ditch smartphone connectivity, as well as the humidity detection, to save some cash. The AcuRite Digital Thermometer mounts to a window to let you know the outdoor temperature at $9.50 Prime shipped. This is great to know how hot it is outside without having to open a window or door.

Looking to make your home a bit smarter? The Kangaroo water + climate sensor lets you know what’s going on within your house. It can detect moisture as well as temperature changes to trigger events within your smart home, all for just $30. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

Govee Bluetooth Temperature and Humidity Monitor features:

High Accuracy Measure: Govee wireless thermometer hygrometer accesses temperature accurately within deviation of ±0.5℉ and ±3% RH with build-in SHT30 high precision sensor. Precise sensor offers reliable data.

Easy App Remote Control: “Govee Home” App works for both iOS and Android. Govee temp humidity gauge support up to 10+ indoor thermometer wireless. Perfect used in home, office, greenhouse, cigar humidors, wine cellars, incubators, bedroom and so on.

328Ft Wide Bluetooth Covering Range: Detecting range is up to 328 feet without obstructions. You can put the temp and humidity gauge at any corner of house. Notifications will be pushed to your phone if temp or humidity is beyond preset range.

