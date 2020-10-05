Lenovo’s Smart Tab M8 packs Google Assistant, 2-in-1 design, more for just $90

Lenovo is offering its 2-in-1 Smart Tab M8 with Google Assistant for $89.99 shipped with the code LENOVOTAB10 at checkout. Down from its $120 list price and $100 sale right now, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This 2-in-1 functions as an Android tablet when undocked and once you set it into the docking station, turns into a Google Assistant-powered smart display. This is the perfect design for someone who wants a tablet that’s always charged and a smart home control center within one product. Rated 4.7/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Save some cash when opting for the refurbished Fire 7 at Amazon. Currently, you can score one for around $40 shipped, though delivery is delayed by a few weeks. This tablet also packs Alexa built-in so it can function similarly as a smart home hub, though you’ll lose out on the docking function.

If you just want the smart display, Amazon’s Echo Show 5 is a great choice. It’s just $75 shipped in refurbished condition and even packs a built-in camera (with a physical privacy shutter) to make video calls, should that be something you’re interested in doing.

Lenovo Smart Tab M8 features:

The portability of a great entertainment tablet and the convenience of smart home hub come together in the Lenovo Smart Tab M8. On its own, the sleek 8” Smart Tab M8 boasts a premium design, fast connectivity, and multimedia enhancements like Dolby Atmos®. Connect it to the Smart Charging Station dock and open a world of possibilities with the Google Assistant’s Ambient Mode.

