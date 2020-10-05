TCL’s 10 Pro unlocked android smartphone offers four cameras, more for $380

TCL’s official Amazon storefront is currently offering its 10 Pro Android Smartphone for $379.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $450, today’s deal matches our last mention and is the best available. You’ll find a 6.47-inch curved AMOLED display here, TCL’s latest Android smartphone offers a built-in fingerprint reader as well as the ability to expand the 128GB internal storage to more with a microSD card. On the rear, there is a 64MP camera with a hybrid auto-focus system along with a 2MP super low light video, 16MP super wide-angle, and 5MP macro sensors. In our hands-on review, we found that this smartphone is a “premium package at an affordable price.” Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Save even more by picking up a Pixel 4a. It’s just $350 at Amazon and offers 128GB of built-in storage, similar to today’s lead deal. While there’s no quad-camera array here, the Pixel is known for its photography capabilities. Plus, with Android’s new “Adaptive Battery,” you should be able to get up to 24-hours of usage out of this device.

Stay in the Android ecosystem when picking up Lenovo’s Smart Tab M8. This 2-in-1 just went on sale earlier today and offers a Google Assistant smart display as well as an Android tablet interface, depending on what you need. Now $90, this is a great way expand your capabilities after picking up either smartphone above.

TCL 10 Pro Smartphone features:

Experience the unparalleled visual power of TCL 10 Pro with NXTVISION visual technology. Color, clarity and contrast are enhanced in real time by an independent display engine with advanced image processing. Stream striking HDR10 videos with richer shades, brighter whites and deeper blacks on a 6.47” curved AMOLED display officially certified by Netflix. Maximize your audio experience by connecting up to four speakers or headsets with Super Bluetooth.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!