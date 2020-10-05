ThermoPro’s digital meat thermometer is a cooking must-have at $14

Intek (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the ThermoPro Digital Instant-read Meat Thermometer for $13.99 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Down 26% from its list price, today’s deal is one of the best that we’ve tracked. Offering the ability to take the temperature of a meal in just 3- to 4-seconds, this is a must-have for outdoor and indoor cooks alike. Whether you spend time in front of a grill or stove, ensuring your meal has reached the perfect temperature is crucial. ThermoPro rates this thermometer to last around 3,000-hours before it’s time to change the battery, which is quite a few meals since it’s only on for a few seconds at a time. Rated 4.8/5 stars from thousands.

At just $9 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon, ThermoPro’s more budget-focused instant-read meat thermometer is a great buy. While it doesn’t fold down to a compact form-factor, this still takes the temperature of a meal in a few seconds, delivering similar function as today’s lead deal while leaving some extra cash in your wallet.

For other grilling must-haves, we’ve brought our favorite tips and products into a single article, giving you the ability to easily browse through and find something new to grab. If it’s still warm out near you, be sure to check out our guide.

ThermoPro Digital Meat Thermometer features:

Cooking thermometer features 4.3″ food grade stainless steel probe with a precise sensor provides 3-4S response time with an accuracy of ±0.9°F(±0.5°C), stop leaning over a hot surface and measure any type of food temp with the instant read thermometer

