iHome Color LED Power Station drops to all-time low at $39 with this code

We’ve partnered with the folks at Side Deal to offer 9to5Toys readers the iHome Color LED Power Station with Wireless Charging for $31.20 + $8 shipping with code 9to5IHOME. As a comparison, it typically goes for over $50 and was originally listed at $70. Today’s deal is the best we’ve seen all-time. This 3-in-1 power station offers 5W Qi charging, multiple 2.4A USB-A ports, and a dimmable touch lamp. That makes it a great nightstand companion with everything needed to power up your devices each night. I personally like the night lamp because it can be changed to various colors without worrying about any type of app control or smart home integration. With the ability to charge an iPhone, AirPods, Apple Watch, and more, this is a no-brainer buy as we wait for new Apple devices next week. Rated 4+ stars by over 60% of Amazon reviewers.

iHome Color LED Power Station features:

3-IN-1 STATION: Touch control lamp with a built-in cordless smartphone charging pad and 3 USB ports

COMPATIBLE WITH: iPhone SE, 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max X, Xr, Xs, 8, 8 Plus, Samsung S9, S8, S7, Note 8, other QI enabled devices

SMART USB PORTS: 3 high speed 2.4A USB ports charge multiple devices up to two times faster

MOOD LIGHTING: Full-color RGB and LED dimmer lamp with 4 color modes and 8 levels of brightness

CABLE ORGANIZER: Hidden cable clamps on the bottom of the base stop any extra cords from tangling

