Plugable is finally launching a Thunderbolt 3 dock that packs 85W of USB-C Power Delivery charging. The TBT3-UD1-85W, as it’s affectionally called, will offer quite a few perks for those on Windows or Mac who need a high-end Thunderbolt 3 dock. You’ll find multiple USB-A 3.0 ports, an extra Thunderbolt 3 hookup, a front-facing USB-C plug, and much more here, all delivering a high-end single-cable workstation solution for $200.

Plugable adds 85W charging to its latest Thunderbolt 3 dock

While many Thunderbolt 3 docks offer lackluster power, be it 60W or less, Plugable is delivering 85W of USB-C Power Delivery with its latest dock. This will keep all MacBook Pros, outside of the 16-inch, powered when under a full load. While the 16-inch does require closer to 100W to run at 100%, I’ve been using an 87W Thunderbolt 3 dock with my 16-inch for a few months and have never had any issues, though charging might happen more slowly than with a higher-powered adapter.

Dual Thunderbolt 3 ports plus a spare USB-C make for ample connectivity

Something else that most Thunderbolt 3 docks do is give you just two Thunderbolt ports. Plugable thought it might be nice to have USB-C on the front of its dock, so the company put the standard two Thunderbolt 3 ports on the back, and an additional Type-C on the front. This is alongside the front-mounted USB-A 3.0 port, rear USB-A, 3.5mm in and out jacks, Gigabit Ethernet, and DisplayPort. All of this combines to deliver ample connectivity, allowing you to plug in whatever you need.

Compatible with both Windows and macOS

You’ll find that, more often than not, Thunderbolt 3 docks are either compatible with Windows or macOS, but not always both. Plugable wanted to ensure that users on both ends of the spectrum could benefit from its latest Thunderbolt 3 dock, so long as you’re on either High Sierra or Windows 10.

Everything you need is included in the box

Plugable gives you a 0.8m Thunderbolt 3 cable, which is an upgrade from the previous 0.5m cable they used to include. This gives you an extra foot of flexibility when connecting to a laptop or desktop. Something else that Plugable makes sure all users have is a DisplayPort to HDMI adapter since not all monitors support the DP standard. This is especially useful because oftentimes users have to purchase an additional cable just to get their dock to work.

Pricing and availability

Plugable’s latest Thunderbolt 3 dock retails for $199.99 and will be available at Amazon, eBay, Newegg, Walmart, and Plugable.com starting today.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!