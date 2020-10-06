Sabrent’s 8-in-1 USB-C hub has 4K HDMI, USB 3.0, SD/microSD, more for $38.50

Amazon is offering the Sabrent 8-in-1 USB-C Hub for $38.55 shipped. Down from $50, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. Whether you’re rocking Apple’s latest MacBook, the iPad Pro, or even prepping for the upcoming iPad Air, having a USB-C dongle on hand is always a good idea. You’ll find 4K HDMI output, three USB-A 3.0 ports, a single USB-A 2.0, and both SD and microSD slots here. Sabrent also built a secondary USB-C port here so you could do pass-through charging to easily keep your devices connected without taking up an additional port on your machine. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Looking for something more compact? Well, nonda has you covered with its budget-focused USB-A to USB-C adapter. It’ll allow you to convert older mice, printers, or other peripherals to the latest USB-C standard for just $8 on Amazon. I keep one of these in my laptop bag at all times and can’t tell you how often I’ve had to use it.

For those who need more power, be sure to give Plugable’s latest Thunderbolt 3 dock a look. Announced this morning, it delivers Gigabit Ethernet, 85W of charging, DisplayPort, and much more to your MacBook, Mac mini, or iMac over a single cable. The best part is that it works with both Windows and macOS, so you can use it on essentially any computer in your home, so long as it supports Thunderbolt 3.

Sabrent 8-in-1 USB-C Hub features:

Expands your computers display with USB Type-C to HDMI display at resolutions up to 4K@30Hz

3 USB 3.0 Type‐A ports for data transfer up to 5Gbps and 1 USB 2.0 Type‐A ideal for additional peripherals like mouse or keyboard

Compact design with sleek aluminum construction

