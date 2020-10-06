Schwinn’s solar LED Bike Headlight/Taillight Kit strikes $26 (Reg. $31)

Amazon is offering the Schwinn LED Bike Headlight/Taillight Kit for $26.01 shipped. That’s $5 off the typical rate there and is comes within $1.60 of the lowest price we have tracked. This Schwinn kit includes both a headlight and taillight so you’re able to more safely take a ride. Alongside sleek styling, this kit also features batteries that are recharged using solar energy. Schwinn touts the inclusion of low-profile mounting hardware, helping your bike continue to look its best. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Ditch solar charging abilities in favor of upfront savings with Ascher’s $11 Bike Light Set when clipping the on-page coupon. Insider there’s a 650mAh lithium battery that recharges via USB. Both the headlight and taillight feature four different lighting modes ranging from full to half brightness and fast to slow flashing.

With cooler months ahead, you may find yourself spending more time indoors. Thankfully we’ve spotted a discount that’ll help you get your cycling fix anyway. Right now you can grab Sunny Health & Fitness’ Zephyr Air Bike for $180. This deal offers up $40 in savings while also striking a new Amazon low.

Schwinn LED Bike Headlight/Taillight Kit features:

Combination headlight and taillight set from iconic cycling brand Schwinn

Runs on batteries which are rechargeable via solar energy

Each unit has super-bright LED bulbs

Rear light has rapid flash, slow flash, and steady modes

Low-profile mounting hardware is included and easy to use

