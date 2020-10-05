Sunny Health & Fitness Zephyr Air Bike cruises to new Amazon low of $180

Amazon is offering the Sunny Health & Fitness Zephyr Air Bike for $179.98 shipped. Matched at Walmart. That’s $40 off the going rate and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $8. With cooler months ahead, riding an actual bike will be out of the question for many. If you’re going to find yourself in this situation, this deal could keep you going no matter which season it is. It boasts a built-in performance monitor that tracks time, speed, RPM, distance, and calories burned. All of these metrics aim to help you set more appropriate goals throughout your fitness journey. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Truth be told, exercise equipment can leave permanent marks on flooring. Thankfully you can use less than half of today’s savings to nab Sunny Health & Fitness’s Mat for $18. It’s a perfect fit for Zephyr, allowing you to set things up properly while keeping this expenditure affordable.

Oh, and in case you didn’t catch it, Sunny Health & Fitness’ Row-N-Ride Trainer is now under $102. For comparison, you’d typically have to spend $150, allowing you to cash in on $48 of savings. You can either opt for this instead of Zephyr or grab both to turn your home into a miniature gym.

Sunny Health & Fitness Zephyr Air Bike features:

The fan wheel creates resistance using the belt-drive, which keeps the bike quiet/low maintenance. Pedals are connected to the chain drive system giving you the feeling of an outdoor bike.

The Zephyr Air Bike’s steel cage protects and keeps the resistance wheel intact while the heavy duty frame construction keeps the bike durable during those vigorous workout sessions.

The performance monitor tracks time, speed, rpm, distance and calories burned to give you an accurate reading of your progress. Place a mobile device on the device holder and follow along your favorite fitness videos.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!