Launched today, Timbuk2’s new Vapor collection debuts with four new bags that are eco-friendly. Each item in the Timbuk2 Vapor collection is made of pre-consumer waste and woven into 100% recycled nylon. Inside this collection you will find a backpack, duffel, crossbody, and tote that are great for everyday use. Each item is perfect for work, traveling, or commuting. Timbuk2 also offers free delivery on orders of $50 or more. Head below the jump to find more details about each bag and be sure to check out our Amazon Fashion Gift Guide that just debut yesterday.

Timbuk2 quotes, “Our goal for the VAPOR Collection is to produce stylish, utility focused packs and bags that are made of sustainable materials. We landed on MIPAN® regen™, the world’s first environmentally-friendly recyclable nylon.”

Vapor Backpack

Easily tote your 13-inch MacBook with the new Timbuk2 Vapor Backpack. This lightweight and durable pack can be styled by both men and women alike. It’s also available in three color options It also has a convenient tri-pocket that allows storage of your glasses or phone with easy access. This backpack is also spacious to hold all of your gear while traveling or hiking too. Plus, the mesh, cushioned straps promote all-day comfort. Be sure to pick up this bag for yourself or as a gift for $129.

Vapor Duffle Bag

If you have travel plans on the horizon, the Timbuk2 Vapor Duffel Bag is a great choice for $129. It was made with comfort in mind, with a detachable shoulder strap that can be used to place over your luggage for convenience. This duffel bag also features a unique soft, anti-scratch tricot-lined exterior pocket for your shades or phone. It’s lightweight and gender-neutral.

Vapor Crossbody

Crossbody bags are very trendy and functional for everyday use. The Vapor Collection Crossbody has a strap that’s adjustable to wear over your shoulder, as a backpack, or hung across your body. It has an easy-access front zippered pocket that’s also lined to protect your phone and small necessities. This is also a great bag to have for events, commuting, hiking, and much more. Plus, it’s priced at $79.

Vapor Tote Backpack

Finally, the Vapor Tote Backpack can easily fit your 15-inch MacBook and is convertible to be carried as a tote or backpack. It also has an array of pockets in the interior including a water-bottle slot too. It’s also packable for when not in use and would be perfect for traveling because it’s lightweight.

