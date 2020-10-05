The holidays will be here before we know it, and Amazon’s Gift Guides have officially launched. Today we’re diving into the fashion category with loads of top styles for fall and winter. There are hundreds of top brands included in this guide including UGG, Ray-Ban, Levi’s, Nike, Under Armour, and so many more. Plus, Prime members receive free two-day delivery on most items included. So be sure to head below the jump to find all of our top picks from the Amazon Fashion Holiday Gift Guide today.

Holiday pajamas

Holiday pajamas are a fun, comfy way for the whole family to enjoy the festivities. Starting with women’s fashion, the Amazon brand Mae has their Sleepwear Thermal Pajamas Set for $35. It comes in three print options and thermal material. I love that these pajamas are cuffed for a flattering fit and feature a drawstring waist. Rated 4.5/5 stars from Amazon customers.

Stocking stuffers

Undergarments make great stocking stuffers. The men’s Calvin Klein 3-Pack Cotton Boxer Briefs are a must-have, and you can find them in several color options. Priced from just $24, these boxer briefs are perfect for everyday wear and were made for comfort. They also feature over 1,800 reviews and are rated 4.6/5 stars.

Fall boots

Inside Amazon’s Fashion Holiday Guide you will find several boots for fall and winter outings that are also perfect for gifting. For men, hiking boots are very trendy and functional for fall activities. The North Face’s Back-to-Berkeley Mid Boots are our top pick. These boots are versatile to wear with jeans, khakis, or joggers alike and come in four color options. This is a great gift idea for the adventurer in your life, and these waterproof boots were made to promote all-day comfort.

Outerwear for the entire family

Quilted jackets are another staple for fall and winter. Amazon’s Fashion Holiday Guide offers an array of styles that are budget-friendly. One of our favorites is Cole Haan’s Quilted Taffeta Down Coat from $97. This style is chic and figure flattering. It also includes a faux fur hood and a unique bib layer that can be zippered separately for a stylish look.

Sunglasses made for gifting

Finally, elevate any look by adding a pair of shades. The Ray-Ban Double Bridge Round Sunglasses are one of the hottest trends for fall. They can be worn by both men or women alike and come in 17 fun color options. This iconic style can be worn for years to come and dressed up or down seamlessly. They’re priced at $165 and rated 4.5/5 stars.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!