Citizen’s vibrant Eco-Drive Strap Watch hits $99 (Reg. $150), more from $16.50

- Oct. 7th 2020 1:17 pm ET

From $16
0

Amazon is offering the Citizen Eco-Drive Strap Watch for $99 shipped. That’s $51 off the typical rate there and is within $13 of the lowest 2020 price we have tracked. If you like wearing a watch but despise charging a bunch of devices, this deal could be just what you need. Since it’s part of the Eco-Drive lineup, you’ll never have to worry about power as it’s automatically charged by any light source. Styling of this watch is business casual thanks to “eye-popping orange numerals and a handsome leather strap.” This unit can resist water in depths of up to 333-feet. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to find more watches on sale from $16.50.

More watches on sale:

On the hunt for something smart? If so, don’t miss out on Garmin vivoactive 4S at $277. This fresh Amazon offer shaves 20% off typical pricing, making it worth a quick look. Despite having features like Pulse Ox monitoring and activity tracking, this solution boasts up to 7-day battery life.

Citizen Eco-Drive Strap Watch features:

  • Round watch featuring luminous hands, Arabic/stick indices, and day/date window at 3 o’clock
  • 42 mm stainless steel case with mineral black dial window
  • Japanese quartz movement with analog display

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Lorex Home Center

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

From $16
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Fossil Skagen Citizen Timex

About the Author