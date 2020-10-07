Citizen’s vibrant Eco-Drive Strap Watch hits $99 (Reg. $150), more from $16.50

Amazon is offering the Citizen Eco-Drive Strap Watch for $99 shipped. That’s $51 off the typical rate there and is within $13 of the lowest 2020 price we have tracked. If you like wearing a watch but despise charging a bunch of devices, this deal could be just what you need. Since it’s part of the Eco-Drive lineup, you’ll never have to worry about power as it’s automatically charged by any light source. Styling of this watch is business casual thanks to “eye-popping orange numerals and a handsome leather strap.” This unit can resist water in depths of up to 333-feet. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to find more watches on sale from $16.50.

More watches on sale:

On the hunt for something smart? If so, don’t miss out on Garmin vivoactive 4S at $277. This fresh Amazon offer shaves 20% off typical pricing, making it worth a quick look. Despite having features like Pulse Ox monitoring and activity tracking, this solution boasts up to 7-day battery life.

Citizen Eco-Drive Strap Watch features:

Round watch featuring luminous hands, Arabic/stick indices, and day/date window at 3 o’clock

42 mm stainless steel case with mineral black dial window

Japanese quartz movement with analog display

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!