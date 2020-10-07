Garmin’s vivoactive 4S Smartwatch tracks Pulse Ox and more at $277 (Save 20%)

Amazon currently offers the Garmin vivoactive 4S GPS Smartwatch for $276.95 shipped. Down from its $350 going rate, today’s offer amounts to over 20% in savings, comes within $13 of the all-time low from May, and is one of the best we’ve seen otherwise. Garmin’s vívoactive 4S delivers the usual roster of fitness tracking features like step count, heart rate monitoring, and exercise stats. But you’ll also benefit from Pulse Ox, stress, sleep, respiration, and even hydration levels. That’s on top of smartwatch capabilities like keeping tabs on notifications from your iOS or Android device, as well as 7-day battery life. Over 2,100 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. More below.

Save even more and adorn your wrist with the Garmin vívoactive 3 Smartwatch at $170 instead. This previous-generation wearable still delivers much of the overall fitness tracking feature set found above. But you will miss out on some of the more unique stats like Pulse Ox on the featured Garmin smartwatch. Though at $106 less, those trade-offs might be well worth the additional savings.

Over in our fitness tracker guide, you’ll find plenty of other wearables to upgrade your exercise game. You can still save $60 on Samsung’s best-selling Galaxy Smartwatch, which is on sale for $220. That’s on top of the ongoing discount on Garmin’s Captain America Smartwatch at $350, as well as 33% off the more affordable TicWatch Wear OS S2 at $120.

Garmin vivoactive 4S Smartwatch features:

Keeps track of your energy levels, Pulse Ox, respiration, menstrual cycle, stress, sleep, estimated heart, hydration and more Easily download songs to your watch, including playlists from Spotify, Amazon music or Deezer (may require a premium subscription with a third-party music provider), and connect with headphones (sold separately) for phone-free listening

