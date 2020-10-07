Add DEWALT’s $5.50 Torx Insert Bit Set to your repertoire while it’s 39% off

Amazon is offering the DEWALT 7-piece Torx Insert Bit Set for $5.50 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 39% off the typical rate there and is within $0.02 of the lowest price we have tracked. Buyers of this set will snag a total of seven bits that are comprised of T10, T15, T20, T25, T27, T30, and T40 sizes. Each piece is comprised of shock-resistant steel, helping boost durability. Every bit is heat-treated “to resist breakage and wear,” doubling down on the longevity of this set. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

While it’s nearly impossible to beat the low price of the deal above, you can come close with Neiko’s Ratcheting Bit Set for $8. Opting for this set not only provides a few bits, but also a ratchet that’s great for working in tight spaces. Rated an average of 4.5/5 stars by over 3,500 Amazon shoppers.

Looking for a quick project to tackle? If so, be sure to look at the deal we spotted on Schwinn’s LED Bike Headlight/Taillight Kit. It’s fallen to $26, making now a great time to pick it up and install it for an easy win. Solar power is a standout feature here, paving the way for you to never worry about charging or swapping batteries.

DEWALT 7-piece Torx Insert Bit Set features:

Includes: T10, T15, T20, T25, T27, T30, T40 Torx/Star bits

Shock-resistant tool steel for maximum durability

Hardened core for extra strength and reduced breakage

Heat-treated to resist breakage and wear

