This battery-powered handheld milk frother is a coffee bar must at under $11

PowerLix (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Battery-powered Handheld Milk Frother for $10.95 Prime shipped. Down from $16, today’s deal marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest available. If you’ve ever wanted to make frothed milk or cream for your coffee, this is the perfect tool for the job. Just stick it into any glass and it’ll begin frothing whatever liquid you have in there. It even works on egg whites for baking if you’d rather use this than whisking. Being battery-powered, you won’t be tied to a wall for it to function. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

While today’s lead deal comes with a handy holder for when you’re not using the whisk, picking up this model saves a few bucks and ditches just that feature. That’s right, this is a battery-powered milk frother for just $8 Prime shipped, giving you a high-quality cup of coffee in the morning without breaking the bank.

Ready to upgrade your coffee setup in other ways? We’ve outlined some of our tips to make the best brew every morning in this handy guide. From what methods to use to what tools to buy, we lay it all on the (coffee) table for you.

PowerLix Milk Frother features:

GET CREAMY FROTH QUICKLY: PowerLix brings you its portable handheld milk frother for frothed milk. If you love your morning coffee with lots of froth and foam, then you certainly want to have PowerLix frothing wand at home or your café style cappuccino. It comes with a stand for easy storage and can be kept on the countertop.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!